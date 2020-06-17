× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 20, 1985-June 15, 2020

DAVENPORT — Elizabeth J. Thompson, 34, of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to her family, for the benefit of her children. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Elizabeth was born Dec. 20, 1985, in Waterloo, Iowa, a daughter of David and Patrice “Pat” (Durnin) Thompson. She worked as a Child Care Provider at the YMCA. Elizabeth was a fierce “mama bear” who loved caring for children and spending time with her family. Despite her caring and nurturing tendency, you certainly didn't want to cross her. If you did, she'd be sure to let you know it!

Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory her two children, Izabella and Alexander; parents, Pat and David Thompson, Milan; sister, Jennie (Jacob) Thompson, Milan; significant other, Scott Fuller; nieces, Bailey and Korie; aunties, Denise Render, Carolyn Johnson, Charlene Ott, Wendy Durnin, Kathy Dettmer, Mary Koehler and Jollene Slater; uncles, Kevin Thompson and Dennis Durnin and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.