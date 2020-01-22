June 14, 1938-January 21, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Elizabeth J. "Betty" Johnson, 81, formerly of Cambridge, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Cambridge Lutheran Church. Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be made to the Hope Creek Activities Department.
Elizabeth Jeanne Durham was born June 14, 1938, in Rock Island, the daughter of Eldo A. and Florence E. Hoffman Durham. She was educated in Rock Island schools and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1956. Her marriage to Leo L. Johnson took place on Aug. 23, 1958, in Rock Island. He passed away on Dec. 16, 2017. Betty attended Black Hawk College, East Campus, in Kewanee from 1987 to 1988 and received an Administrative Assistant Diploma.
She worked at the Henry County Clerk's Office for nine years. Betty was church secretary at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull from 1997 to 2006 and then served as secretary of the Cambridge Lutheran Church from 2006 until 2013. She was a 50+ year member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and VCS coordinator for over 30 years, a church council member and a choir member.
Betty was the NIS WELCA Northern Highlights Editor for six years and was very active in the Women of the ELCA at the church. She joined the County Center Grange #1862 and the Henry Knox Pomona Grange #84 in 1970, and was involved in scouting for over 35 years, starting in 1967. She served as a Den Leader and went on to serve in other Illowa Council positions. Betty loved to make photo books for her family and enjoyed trips with her husband, visits to her children and their families, reading good books and visiting with special friends.
Those surviving are her children, Kevin L. (Lynn) Johnson, Davenport, Todd R. (Diane) Johnson, Cambridge, Jo Ellen (Eugene) Goodwin, Aurora, Colo., Christopher J. (Becky) Johnson, Platte City, Mo.; grandchildren, Chasity (Nick) Brown). Todd R. (Kaley) Johnson Jr., Nicole (Nick) Catour, William Haff, Brandon Haff, Rebecca (Jon) Deyo, Dustin Goodwin, Eric Goodwin, Jessica Johnson, Courtney (Chance) Goodson and Noah Johnson. Also surviving are 18 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Walter) Kehler; and a brother, Ronald (Suzie) Durham. Her parents; her husband; an infant son, Adrian Anton Johnson; a granddaughter, Amy Johnson; and a brother, Dennis Durham, preceded her in death.
