Elizabeth J. 'Betty' Johnson

Betty was the NIS WELCA Northern Highlights Editor for six years and was very active in the Women of the ELCA at the church. She joined the County Center Grange #1862 and the Henry Knox Pomona Grange #84 in 1970, and was involved in scouting for over 35 years, starting in 1967. She served as a Den Leader and went on to serve in other Illowa Council positions. Betty loved to make photo books for her family and enjoyed trips with her husband, visits to her children and their families, reading good books and visiting with special friends.