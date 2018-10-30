February 11, 1919-October 29, 2018
ELIZA — Elizabeth Boruff, 99, of Eliza, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Genesis Senior Living in Aledo.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m.Thursday at Fippinger's, where memorials may be left to Eliza Creek Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Feb. 11, 1919, in Eliza Township, to Dow and Delsena Garrett Noble. She graduated from New Boston High School and graduated from Augustana College with a teaching degree. On March 7, 1945, she married Maynard A. Boruff in Chicago. He died in 1978.
She began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse (Lone Elm, Eliza Township). She later taught third grade at New Boston Elementary and was librarian at the Eliza Elementary School. Elizabeth was a homemaker and assisted her family in the operation of their farm.
She was a member of the Eliza Community Church, Eliza Ladies Aid, Mercer County Retired Teachers Association, Mercer County Historical Society and the Mercer County Farm Bureau.
For over 50 years Elizabeth was the secretary/treasurer for the Eliza Creek Cemetery Association.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Tom (Vicki) Boruff, of Eliza; two grandchildren, Bill (Stacey) Boruff, of Eliza, Katie (Matt) Laleman, of Geneseo; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Kaelyn Boruff, of Eliza; one brother, Tom (Arlene) Noble, of Carson City, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Donna; and one brother, Jack.