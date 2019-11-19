{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth ”Betty” M. Schumacher

December 29, 1930-November 18, 2019

SILVIS — Elizabeth M. ”Betty” Schumacher, 88, of Silvis, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.

There are no services. Burial will be held at a later date at Springdale Cemetery, Clinton, IA. Rafferty Funeral Home will be assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Animal Aid Humane Society or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Betty was born December 29, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Charles N. and Margaret M. (Vanselow) Potter. She was married to Dallas Schumacher.

Betty retired as a rural route mail carrier with the U.S. post office in East Moline. Betty was an avid Cubs fan.

Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Bishop (Gary McClean), Moline, Nancy (Mike) Swanson, Orion and Mary (Victor) Hernandez, East Moline; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Charleen Cunningham, Clinton, IA and her cat, Darlene. She was preceded in death by Victor Sajak.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.

