Elizabeth 'Betty' Laws

Betty was born on April 24, 1930, in Macomb, the daughter of Ralph and Okle (Leonard) Kreps. She married Richard F. Laws on June 10, 1950, in Rock Island. Betty was a member of First Congregational Church in Moline. She was the former owner and operator of Echo Boutique in uptown Moline. In 1998, she and her husband moved to Florida where they lived in Bonita Springs and St. Augustine. She was on the parent’s board of Beverly Farm Home for individuals with disabilities and was a member of Short Hills Country Club for over 29 years, where she loved to play golf and made many lifelong friends.