April 24, 1930-June 13, 2020
QUINCY — Elizabeth “Betty” Laws, 90, of Quincy, formerly of Moline, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Illinois Veterans Home, Quincy.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and private memorial services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.
Betty was born on April 24, 1930, in Macomb, the daughter of Ralph and Okle (Leonard) Kreps. She married Richard F. Laws on June 10, 1950, in Rock Island. Betty was a member of First Congregational Church in Moline. She was the former owner and operator of Echo Boutique in uptown Moline. In 1998, she and her husband moved to Florida where they lived in Bonita Springs and St. Augustine. She was on the parent’s board of Beverly Farm Home for individuals with disabilities and was a member of Short Hills Country Club for over 29 years, where she loved to play golf and made many lifelong friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Sue Ellen (Richard) Pitlock, and Julie Ann Laws; granddaughter Katherine Klara, Martin Klara; grandson, Richard (Allison) Pitlock III; great grandchildren, Colin Klara, Brecklyn Klara and Richard John “Jack” Pitlock IV.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
