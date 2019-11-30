November 11, 1920-November 27, 2019
MOLINE — Elizabeth C. “Bette” Verstraete, of Moline, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at New Perspective, Silvis, surrounded by family.
Services will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, with an Altar Society Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
Bette was born Nov. 11, 1920, in Moline, the daughter of Stanley and Gladys Wichroski Zarada. She married Raymond R. Verstraete on April 13, 1940, in Holy Trinity Church, Moline. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 1981.
Mrs. Verstraete graduated from Moline High School in 1939. She was a homemaker for 25 years before starting to work at John Deere Harvester in 1965. She retired from the Industrial Engineering Department in 1983.
Bette enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry and funeral lunches.
She was a member of Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Moline Township Activity Center, Friends Circle Club, Sacred Heart Church and Altar Society, and several card clubs.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Barbie (Paul) Schwartz of Carbon Cliff; Bob (Darlene) Verstraete of Mesa, Ariz.; Gerry (Sharon) Verstraete of Moline; and Bill (Linda) Verstraete of Mesa; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nine stepgreat-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one on-the-way; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ray; granddaughter, Kerri; great-grandsons, Owen and Mitchell; sisters, Anna Hanson, Genevieve Peterson and Beatrice Eveland; and brother, Ralph Zarada. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.