June 1, 1922- August 31, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Elizabeth “Betsy” Seymour Deardoff, 98, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday August 31, 2020 at Amber Ridge, Moline.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Rock Island Fire Department.

The former Elizabeth Seymour Snively was born June 1, 1922 in Rock Island. She was the daughter of Dr. William D. and Emma Butler Snively. Betsy graduated from Rock Island High School in 1940, and attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She married Lawrence W. Deardoff on May 18, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death in April of 1996. Together they had a son, Daniel, and a daughter, Kathleen.

Betsy retired in 1979 from the Rock Island Arsenal, following 20 years of service.