Elizabeth (Beth) Vetter-Swanson

Elizabeth was born June 21, 1932, in Sterling, Ill., to Henry and Mary Marshall. She was baptized by her grandfather Rev. Klinger. She graduated from Prophetstown High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Vetter, Oct. 5, 1952. They farmed together in the Hooppole area until his death in 1987. After his death, Beth stayed on the farm and took a CNA class and worked at Walnut Manor in Walnut, Ill. Together they had three children, Alan, Jeffrey and Laurie. Later, Beth worked as a volunteer at Genesis Hospital in Silvis. She met Arnold Swanson and married him. They traveled to Arizona, Alaska and the Panama Canal. He passed away in 2014. Beth then moved to The Lighthouse in Silvis. She loved to quilt and knit and loved spending time with her family.