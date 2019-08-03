June 23, 1935-August 1, 2019
THOMSON — Elizabeth “Betty” A. Krontz of Thomson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna. Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Thomson. A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., the day of the service. A memorial fund has been established in Betty's name.
Betty was born June 23, 1935 in Sturgis, Mich., the daughter of Leo and Goldie (Ross) Hudson. On May 30, 1953, she married Stanley Krontz Sr. Together, the two had eight children. Over the course of her life, Betty was a homemaker, then worked for National Lock, and ultimately the Thomson school system.
Betty was an avid breast cancer research and St. Jude's supporter. She enjoyed gardening and camping. When she wasn't outside, enjoying the sunshine, she could be found sewing, crocheting or working on puzzles, and oftentimes ending her day cooking and cozying up with a book. Most of all she loved her family. Much of her time was spent with her grandchildren, supporting them at their sports events. She was affectionately referred to as “Saint Betty” by many who loved her.
Betty will be dearly missed by her husband Stan; five sons, Stanley (Sandi) Krontz Jr. of Mackinaw, Michael (Linda) Krontz of Thomson, Alan (Cindy) Krontz of Edwardsville, Kevin (Melissa) Krontz of Fulton, and Phillip (Janette) Krontz of Polo, Ill.; two daughters, Rebecca (Stephen) Atherton of Thomson and Laura Banks of North Aurora; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and longtime family member, Donna Kramer.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Kaufman; brother, Harold Hudson; son, Thomas Krontz; and grandson, James Balk.