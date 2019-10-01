April 11, 1922-September 30, 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elinor Hedvig Johnson Malthouse was born at home in Moline on April 11, 1922, and died on Sept. 30, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Her father, Carl Johnson, built a brick home with the help of Swedish and Norwegian tradesmen. Memories of that home were a great consolation to Elinor. Carl was Swedish and Elinor's mother, Signe Carlson Johnson, was Norwegian. Signe was known for her gracious manners and helped the poor during the Great Depression.
Elinor attended Grant School and graduated from Moline High School in 1940. She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone for five years and made lifelong friends. She was promoted to supervisor and used roller skates to help her monitor the switchboard. She married Edward R. Malthouse on Sept. 19, 1943. They loved skating and enjoyed the Mississippi River. She had many loyal friends and neighbors. Edward died on Aug. 1, 2007, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Elinor took care of him at home until the final days. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church since childhood and taught Sunday school and volunteered at Moline schools.
Elinor is survived by her sister, Dorothy Nystrom, of Moline; and four children, Richard Edward Malthouse, Linda Malthouse Edmunds, Curt William Malthouse and Edward Carl Malthouse. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Stone and Norma Johnson. As she faded she remembered all of her extended family on a daily basis. She thought they were still alive and healthy. A graveside service will occur next spring. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, In Columbus, Ohio, with final arrangements. Please go to www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Elinor.