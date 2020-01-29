January 14, 1925-January 27, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Elene Joy Hughes, 95, of Rockford, Ill., formerly of Rock Island, passed Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Doctors Without Borders.
Joy was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Davenport, to Harry and Minerva (Chendi) Puscas. She married James L. Hughes II on Nov. 25, 1943, at Truax Field in Madison, Wis.
Joy was a loving and devoted mother and wife first and foremost. Everyone she met gravitated to her home as she was the most welcoming and maternal woman. She was the mother of 15 biological children but “Mom” to all those that passed through her door. Her life revolved around her children, which eventually included 49 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren (plus two arriving soon); and five great-great-grandchildren. Her devotion and love for them all was insurmountable; even as her family grew, she always went out of her way to make each one feel special.
Survivors include: sons, James L. (Kaye) Hughes III, Zachary (Cindy) Hughes, Michael (Debbie) Hughes, Kevin (Karen) Hughes and Frank Hughes; daughters, Connie (Bob) Rowland, Nora (John) Naab, Kathleen (John) McGinnis, Hattie Hughes, Mary West, Patrice Young, Kelley (Ken) Eitenmiller, Christine (Tim) Moore; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hughes (widow of Richard). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; and siblings; son, Richard Hughes; daughter, Rita DeReu; and infant grandchild, Constance Adams.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.