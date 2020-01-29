Elene Joy Hughes

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Doctors Without Borders.

Joy was a loving and devoted mother and wife first and foremost. Everyone she met gravitated to her home as she was the most welcoming and maternal woman. She was the mother of 15 biological children but “Mom” to all those that passed through her door. Her life revolved around her children, which eventually included 49 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren (plus two arriving soon); and five great-great-grandchildren. Her devotion and love for them all was insurmountable; even as her family grew, she always went out of her way to make each one feel special.