October 23, 1929-November 28, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Eleanor P. Carr, 90, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church, where she was a member.
Eleanor was born on Oct. 23, 1929, in Holliday, Mo., the daughter of Porter and Dora (Talley) Turner. She married Charles W. Carr Sr. on May 25, 1946, in Paris, Mo. She and her husband were members of the former Moline Gospel Temple for 50 years, where she had been a superintendent. Eleanor and her husband loved wintering in Lake Placid, Fla. She was an amazing baker who enjoyed selling her wares at the farmers market in downtown Davenport, where she was referred to as the “Pie Lady.”
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (John) Reynolds, East Moline, and Charles (Alice) Carr Jr., Shorewood, Ill.; grandchildren, Michele (John) Huston, Christine Kleinheider, Jennifer Watson, Jean (Carl) Doden-Schicher, Jennifer (Mike) Kolar, Janet (Tom) Ranney, Ian Carr, Jacqueline (Simon) Kolar, Jessica (David) Doucette; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Anna , Makenzie, Zaviour, Mary, Chaz, Mistie, Austin, Corey, Daniel, Joshua, Drew, Christopher, Tyler, Zachary, P.J., David, Alyssa, Samantha, Joey, Katie, Brandon, Colin, and Ryan; and many great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, a sister; grandson, David Reynolds; and a great-grandson, John Huston Jr.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.