Eleanor Grace Anderson
May 7, 1932-October 17, 2019
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Eleanor Grace Anderson (formerly Nelson) peacefully transitioned to Heaven on Oct. 17, 2019, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 7, 1932, in Ushora, Tanzania, to missionaries Lillian and Elmer Danielson. In April 1941, her family was returning to Africa on the ship Zamzam when it was sunk by a German raider. Miraculously all survived, and "saved to serve" became the family's motto.
After returning to the U.S., Eleanor graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., in 1953 and became a teacher. In 1955 she married Pastor Philip Nelson and raised five children. They served churches in Michigan and Illinois, including Faith Lutheran in Moline. Following Phil's death in 1985, Eleanor married Pastor Carl Anderson in 1987 and served parishes in Indiana and Illinois, including Grace Lutheran in Ophiem. Eleanor also spent several of her retirement years in Moline and Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Eleanor was very much a part of the parish teams, generous with her talents and Christian spirit and especially sensitive to those in need. Eleanor was featured as an “Active 8” by a Quad-Cities TV station for her volunteerism, particularly with Vietnamese refugees. Eleanor was also driven to communicate the Zamzam story, telling it hundreds of times, publishing the book "Miracle at Sea," and organizing Zamzam survivor reunions.
Eleanor is survived by five children, four stepchildren, and five siblings and their families. She was preceded in death by both husbands.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Lindsborg, Kan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Zamzam Scholarship Fund, Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS.