Eleanor Dorothy (Blune) Bergren

June 7, 1930-July 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Eleanor Bergren, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation in Rock Island.

A private funeral service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. The funeral may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Eleanor was born on June 7, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Otto and Gertrude (Becker) Blume. At the age of 10, she and her family moved from St. Paul to Rock Island. Eleanor graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and Rock Island High School. She was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church for 80 years.

Eleanor worked at the Augustana Book Concern, where she met W. Robert (Bob) Bergren. They married on June 1, 1951, in Rock Island. She was employed for many years as a bank teller and later retired from Eagle Food Centers. She was a member of the American Business Women Association.

Eleanor was a talented artist who did china and oil painting. She was a member of various china painting organizations and took oil painting lessons for many years from Willie Swain.