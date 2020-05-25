Eleanor A. Timmons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 17, 1930-May 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Eleanor Timmons, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Friday May 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Eleanor was born on Nov. 17, 1930, in Hamlet, N.C., the daughter of William and Nanny (Moss) Allen. She married Robert Norwood Carney in 1947-1960. Then she married Lewis S. Timmons on Aug. 3, 1963, in Richmond, Va. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2010.

She had been the owner of Dan Dee Restaurant, Viola, for 14 years. She later worked at the former Franciscan Hospital as the Communications Director from 1970 to 1984 and later was the co-owner of C and T Snack Services.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Eleanor loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.