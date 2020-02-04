Elbert 'Al' L. Willey Jr.

June 27, 1948-February 1, 2020

MOLINE — Elbert L. “Al” Willey Jr., 71, of Moline, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Graveside services will be Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery and anyone wishing to attend should meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Friday morning for procession to the cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Quad Cities Chapter 299. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Al was born on June 27, 1948, in Moline, the son of Elbert and Phyllis (Lodge) Willey. He graduated from Moline High School in 1966 and attended Black Hawk College. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He previously owned and operated the Oar House, Moline, Squire's Pub, Moline, and Quad City Restaurant and Equipment. Al loved open wheel racing and raced midgets for several years.

Al is survived by the love of his life, Barbara Hansen, Moline; siblings, Carole Ryan, Phoenix, Ore., and Joseph Willey and Donna, Moline; and many nieces and nephews.