January 11, 1917-October 14, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Elaine Osbourne Bell, 102, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation noon-2 p.m. Friday. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor, American Red Cross, North Central States Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Arrowhead Youth and Family Services or the Quad City Botanical Center.
Elaine was born Jan. 11, 1917, the daughter of Joseph Earl Osbourne and Lula Jennings Osbourne. She was a graduate of Rock Island High School, Class of 1935, and served on the committee for many reunions. In earlier years, she worked for Illinois Bell Telephone.
She married W.C. “Bill” Bell, the love of her life, in 1939. They were members of First United Methodist Church (Two Rivers) in Rock Island for 75 years. She was a “past member” of the Johanna Dunavon Circle of The International Order of the King's Daughters & Sons for over 50 years, founding member of Rock Island Jayceettes, a member of the YWCA Board, and a PTA member.
In later years she volunteered at the Rock Island 30th Street Library and the QC Botanical Center. Elaine and Bill loved to travel, spending much time at their cabin in the wilderness of Canada and touring Europe, along with visiting every state in America and every province and territory of Canada, mostly by automobile. Elaine loved to entertain and knew how to throw a party! Also, she never met a cat she didn't like!
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters: Diane Stinson (Ron), Oak Creek, Wis., and Rhonda Osbourne, Rock Island; sons: Ed Bell (Betty), Rock Island, and Lonnie Osbourne (Diane), Coal Valley; eight grandchildren: Beth Keim (Joel), Rock Island, Kathleen Stinson, Oak Creek, Wis., Kelley Pinkowski (Randy), Whitewater, Wis., Tamara Hensley, Moline, Betsy Osborn, Rock Island, Jay Osbourne (Katie Nurre), Dubuque, Iowa, Travis Gotthardt (Felicia Otero), Denver, Colo., and Jane Katz (Seth) Torrance, Calif.; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Melissa Holland (Mark); and great-niece, Emily Holland.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Lula and Lon Harding; brother, Leo Osbourne; and great-granddaughter, Claire Elaine Gotthardt Youngs.
A special Thank You to Elaine's caregivers from Home Instead, the many wonderful employees at Friendship Manor and Kay Whan, Dean Anderson, and Mark and Sue Pugh for their special friendships — she loved you all!
