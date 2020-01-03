ALEDO — Elaine M. Siebke, 89, of Aledo, Ill., died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Avonlea Cottages in Milan. Services are 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Millersburg, Ill. Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of services Monday at the church where memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Auxiliary or Trinity Presbyterian Church. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Elaine was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Rock Island County, Ill., to Ray and Mary Eckhardt Sackville. She graduated from Aledo High School. She married Lloyd Mitchell on June 9, 1949, at the Antioch Baptist Church. He died in 1969. She married Donald Siebke on Jan. 17, 1977, at the United Presbyterian Church in Buffalo Prairie, Ill. He died in 2011.

She was a homemaker. For eight years, she was a bookkeeper in Joy.

Elaine enjoyed playing cards, dancing, needle work, playing the piano and especially spending time with her family.

She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and the Mercer County VFW Auxiliary.