August 11, 1924-September 1, 2019
MOLINE — Elaine Iris Anderson (nee Buns), 95, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Private services were held, and burial was in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 21st Ave., Moline.
Elaine was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Woden, Iowa, to the late Charles and Ida (Schlund) Buns. She graduated from Terril High School and AIB College of Business in Des Moines. On May 13, 1945, she married Bruce J. Anderson in Terril, and they shared 69 years together until his passing.
Elaine was a loving wife and mother, but also found time to be active in church, work in office manager positions, and volunteer at local hospitals.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and John Steelman of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Mary Jane and Douglas Wolff of Cincinnati, Ohio; a son, Jay Anderson of Geneseo; four grandchildren, Lisa, Brian, Kelly and Jim; and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Evalyn Mathern and Edythe Walsh.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.