November 7, 1921- August 1, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Elaine B. (Wheelock) Newberg, 98, of East Moline, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Per her request, Elaine's body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois. A memorial service celebrating Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hampton Township Cemetery. Memorials to Elaine may be made in her honor to Hope Creek Care Center Activity Department, East Moline.

Elaine was born on Nov. 7, 1921, in East Moline, daughter of David and Clara (DeFreezer) Wheelock. She married Loyal R. Newberg on May 30, 1941, in Cambridge, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 1974. Elaine was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years and worked at United Township High School library before her retirement. Elaine also was a faithful Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include her two children, Ron (Kathy) Newberg, Sherrard, Ill., and Ruth Ann (Kevin) Scott, Madison, Wis. Grandchildren are Matthew (Jill) Newberg, of Medfield, Mass.; Jennifer (Alan) Sutton, of Westmont, Ill.; and Andrew Scott, of Madison, Wis. Great-grandchildren are Marjorie, Rowan and a soon-to-be baby girl Newberg, of Medfield, Mass.; and Francine Sutton, of Westmont, Ill.