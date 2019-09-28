September 1, 1989-September 25, 2019
SILVIS — Elaina C. Anderson, 30, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of Elaina's daughter, Luna.
Elaina was born Sept. 1, 1989, in Davenport, the daughter of Burl A. and Jolene M. (Ocker) Anderson. She was a dedicated, hardworking and valued employee of Elite Cleaning Services in Davenport, working as the operational manager. Elaina was an animal lover and an avid reader, who enjoyed poetry and music. She was an open and accepting person who never passed judgement. She had a giving spirit and donated to organizations that meant a great deal to her, including the Children's Museum and Niabi Zoo. She was active in promoting mental wellness with an insight that no one is immune. She loved with her whole heart, always being readily available for a conversation. Elaina was quick witted, enjoyed time with her family and friends, and was an active and loving aunt. Above all, she was an extraordinary mother, loving her daughter, Luna, with all her heart. Luna gave her the greatest pleasure in life.
Survivors include her daughter, Luna; parents, Burl and Jolene Anderson, Silvis; brothers, Michael (Kellee) Anderson, Omaha, Neb., and Benjamin (Morgan) Anderson, Rock Island; nieces and nephews, Tristyn, Mackenzie, Riley, and Goldie.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Elaina touched many lives with love and kindness.
