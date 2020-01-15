April 11, 1930-January 13, 2020

SILVIS — Effie Mae Fitzpatrick, 89, of Silvis, formerly of Taylor Ridge, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be noon Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be at a later date at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beacon of Hope hospice.

Effie was born April 11, 1930, in Versailles, Ill., the daughter of William and Ida Imel Lear. She married William Fitzpatrick on Dec. 10, 1949, in Andalusia, Ill. He passed away April 27, 2009. Effie was a volunteer for the Girls Scouts, was a member of the Lions Club and loved her cats.

Survivors include her children, Susan (James) O'Donnell and Peggy (Rick) Johnson; son-in-law, Don Brownfield; seven grandchildren, including Mike Fitzpatrick and Holli Fitzpatrick; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Effie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Geri Brownfield; and a brother, William “Billy” Lear.

