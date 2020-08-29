× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 13, 1940-August 23, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Edwin Spurr, 80, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to Christ Church of the Quad Cities, Colona.

Edwin was born on July 13, 1940, in Kansas City, Kan., the son of Edwin and Pauline (Davis) Spurr. He was an electrical engineer in Youngstown, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army. Edwin was an amateur radio operator K9AZL, who enjoyed being with his family and a bit of chocolate. Mr. Spurr was known for having a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his niece and nephew, Dianne (Mike) Cole, Geneseo, and Doug (Robin) Kipp, Lake Forest, Calif., son and daughter, Robert Spurr, Texas, and Tina Hull, Ohio; great-nieces and -nephews, Jennifer Foley, Allison Leezer, Amanda Barrett, Brandon, Cole, Laurin Morgan; 15 great-great-nieces and -nephews; grandchildren, Brittany Martz and Kyle Martz and brother-in-law Dennis Wohlford, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ella Wohlford.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.