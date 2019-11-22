April 3, 1935-November 21, 2019
ALPHA — Edwin G. Ripperger, 84, of Alpha, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Knox County Nursing Home in Knoxville. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church in Woodhull. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in IOOF Cemetery in Indianola, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Knox County Nursing Home or Beacon of Hope Hospice. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
He was born April 3, 1935, in Milo, Iowa, to Gerald and Mary Schneider Ripperger. Edwin graduated from Milo High School in 1954. He married Janet Sue Patch, Sept. 6, 1958, in Milo, Iowa. She died March 6, 1996. Edwin later married Patricia Morland, May 16, 1998, in Woodhull.
Edwin served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957 and was stationed in Germany for two years.
He farmed and operated a grocery store in Milo, Iowa. He was later employed as a truck driver for Argee Transport in Des Moines, Iowa, retiring in 2000.
You have free articles remaining.
Edwin was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Woodhull and the Oxford American Legion Post 1197.
Survivors include his wife Patricia; one son, Mark Ripperger of Indianola; four grandchildren, Melissa Chumbley of Faribault, Minn., Jessica Chumbley of Gaylord, Minn.; Andrew and Nicole Ripperger both of Indianola; four great-grandchildren, Paige, Levi and Gage Chumbley and Kylah Olson, all of Minnesota; extended family, Michael J. (Tiffany) Morland of Anna, Texas; Kristine (Jeff) Morland-Schultz of Lynn Center, Ill.; grandchildren, Dylan, Drake, Cassidy and Coby Schultz and Hannah and Madison Morland; two sisters, Virginia Biddle of Des Moines; Beverly (Lawrence) Chicchelly of Des Moines; one sister-in-law, Theresa Ripperger of Greensberg, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Janet; two children, Matthew Ripperger, Marcia Ripperger; sister, Phyllis Metz; brother, Harold “Doc” Ripperger; and brother-in-law, Joe Biddle.
The family wishes to thank Knox County Nursing Home and Beacon of Hope Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Edwin for the past 23 months.