DAVENPORT — Edwin A. Stout, 90, of Davenport, formerly of Taylor Ridge, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. As a result of state and federal guidelines surrounding the COVID–19 pandemic, no public services will be conducted. A live broadcasted funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association.

Edwin was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Rock Island, a son of Homer and Ruby (Huntington) Stout. He married Marie E. Diorio on Feb. 16, 1952, in Boston, Mass. Marie passed away on May 7, 2016. Edwin proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked as a union plasterer for over 40 years. He was a member of Local #26 Plasterers, Rock Island. In his spare time, Edwin enjoyed woodworking, watching sports and spending time with his grandchildren. In earlier years, Edwin and Marie enjoyed visiting local casinos and spending winter seasons in Arizona.