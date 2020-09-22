Edward Youngs

He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, Illinois. Ed lived a life of faith and prayed every night for his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandson. Ed had many hobbies including gardening, especially tomatoes; flowers, especially dahlias, lilies, hydrangeas, and clematis. His well-manicured yard was the talk of the neighborhood. He enjoyed telling jokes, feeding the birds, photography, model railroads, and had quite a collection of tools. He loved to read, his favorite book being “The Art of War.” He had the pleasure of attending his 60th class reunion in 2019. He loved traveling and taking road trips with Brenda. Ed was a giver, always thinking of others. He lived by the saying “Whatever your mind can conceive and believe, it will achieve.”