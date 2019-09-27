December 7, 1936-September 26, 2019
CARBON CLIFF — Funeral services for Edward Woods, 82, of Carbon Cliff, will be noon Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home
Mr. Woods died Friday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Ed was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Silvis, the son of Carl and Sophie (Roszczyk) Woods. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Lois Prine on Dec. 31, 1963, in Moline. He owned and operated Woods Garage, East Moline, and the Barstow Airport. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; children, Brenda (Dwayne) Loete, Silvis, Debra Killian-Sebelien, Moline, Joyce Grumadas, Timothy (Yvonne) Woods, Norfolk, Va., Kathleen Grumadas, East Moline, and Dominic Woods, East Moline; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Diane) Woods, Davenport; sister-in-law, Shirley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry; and a sister, Joyce.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.