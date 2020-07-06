× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 23, 1957-July 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Edward Patrick Moseley, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

A private funeral service for Edward will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending the visitation are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Private burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Edward was born April 23, 1957, in Rock Island, a son of Robert Eugene and Margaret Inez (Campbell) Moseley. Edward was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a forklift driver and later retired due to disability. Edward loved listening to rock music, especially Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ozzy Osbourne and Def Leppard. He also enjoyed going to concerts and watching music videos while drinking Budweiser. In addition, Edward was an avid NASCAR and St. Louis Cardinals fan.