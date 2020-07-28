× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 6, 1967-July 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Edward Michael Lee Clark, 52, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away on July 1st at University of Iowa hospitals.

He was born December 6th, 1967, at St. Anthony's hospital, Rock Island, Ill., to Patricia and Edward Clark.

An avid baseball player growing up, Chicago Bears fan and White Sox fan, Mick enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mickey graduated from Rock Island High School in 1986, before joining the Army.

Mick was also a part of the local music scene, having been a member in a couple local bands, which was his true passion, he loved to entertain.

He worked as an over the road truck driver for many years, and wanting to make a difference in his community, made a recent bid for City Counsel in Rock Island.

He is survived by his mother Patrica Rumburg of Milan, Ill., Brother Dan Clark of Monterey Calif., Daughter Kayla Clark of Illinois City, Ill., and Son, Mathew Baltz of Colona, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Edward E. Clark.

Memorials may be made to his brother, Dan Clark 1221 45th street Rock Island, IL 61201.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.