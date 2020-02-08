April 4, 1927- February 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Edward L. Murrens, 92, formerly of East Moline, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ed was born April 4, 1927, in Moline, the son of LeRoy and Edith (Nettleton) Murrens. He served in the US Navy during World War II. He married Mary Loussaert on Oct. 26, 1957, at St. Ann Church, Long Grove, Iowa. Ed retired in the early 1980s from the former International Harvester Works, East Moline, and was proud of being retired longer than he worked. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Ed bowled for many years and was a star athlete in his younger years. He was a member of the East Moline American Legion.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary; sons, Steve (Kathy) Murrens, Davenport, and Dave (Toni) Murrens, Lake Forest, Ill.; grandchildren, Michael (Kristine) Murrens, Hayle (Mitchell) Heydenberk, Hannah (Jason) Woodruff and Karli (Josh) Clement; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Greg; and brother, Richard.