Edward F. “Ed” Millett

February 20, 1929-November 19, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Edward F. “Ed” Millett, 90, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Mr. Millett died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Genesis East, Davenport.

Ed was born Feb. 20, 1929, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Lysle and Rebecca (Koph) Millett. He served in the National Guard. He married Mary Ida Buckley on July 20, 1964, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Ed was known as the singing bartender at The Ranch & Co. previously in Port Byron; while managing, worked for several accounting firms, American Airfilter, Metro Bank and Carver Lumber.

His hobbies were his singing — which he sang at many family member's, nieces and nephews and many others weddings, belonged to Quad City Music Guild, Men's Choral, St. Annes Choir and was in the Spirit of 1776 Musical at the Barn Theater.

Survivors include his wife; children, Anita (Steve) Stahler, Silvis, Ill., and Steven (Deborah) Millett, St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Beck Millett, Caeli Millett, Ryan Keilman, Amber (Jordan) Hill and Ariel Loding; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Hill and Tyler Keilman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Helen (Fisher) Millett; and siblings, Richard, Dorothy, Raymond and Evelyn.

Memorials may made to the family.

Online condolences may be left to the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Millett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 26
Prayer Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
3:30PM
Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Nov 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
10:00AM
