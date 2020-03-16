January 18, 1941- March 15, 2020

MATHERVILLE — Edna Marie Christian, 79, of Matherville, Ill., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Jackson County Regional Hospital in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Visitation is Friday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Private family burial will be held in Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be left for the Humane Society.

Marie was born Jan. 18, 1941, in Clay, W.Va., the daughter of Romy “Bud” and Eileen Holcomb Elliott. On Dec. 21, 1957, she married Delbert Christian in Craigsville, W.Va. Marie worked for 37 years at the Rock Island/Milan Post Office. She loved to read ... she volunteered as a reading assistant with Winola School District for eight years and was a member of the Sherrard Library. She had served as a Cub Scouts Den Mother and was a member of United Community Church, Matherville. Marie had a love of animals.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Delbert Christian, of Matherville; sons: Ron Christian, of Matherville, Mark Christian, of Jackson, Mich., and Doug (Jennifer) Christian, of Maquoketa; stepson: Greg (Connie) Christian, of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.