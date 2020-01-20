May 6, 1926-December 16, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Edna M. Thompson, 93, of East Moline, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2-4 pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at East End Club, 3712 – 4th Ave, Moline. Private graveside services will be at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, Trenton, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Tee of the Quad Cities, 2430 River Dr. Moline, IL.

Edna was born May 6, 1926 in Trenton, MO, the daughter of Loren and Clara (Mitts) Sharp. She married John Edwin Thompson on January 28, 1951 in Moline. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2006.

Edna graduated from Trenton High School in 1944. She worked at Iowa Bearing Company, Davenport. Edna was a member of Elks Club, First Baptist Church, Trenton, MO and First Baptist Church, Moline.

Edna enjoyed volunteering, knitting, playing board games, spending time with family especially with her great grandson, Augie Cross.