April 8, 1954-June 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Edmund “Eddie” Carleton, 66, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Eddie was born on April 8, 1954, in Moline, the son of Edmund and Mary Ann (Geyssens) Carleton Jr.

Mr. Carleton was a graduate of Rock Island High School and later graduated from college in Cleveland, Ohio. He had previously been employed at Genesis Systems, Davenport.

Eddie was a very private person; he loved music, playing guitar, working on electronics, his dogs and was a collector of things.

Eddie is survived by his son, Jason; daughters, Brandy and Michelle; several grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Pauly, Brenda (Clayton) Weisenborn, Cheryl Carleton, Lisa (Jeff) Robinson; brothers, Craig Carleton, Mark Carleton and Doug Carleton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mary Ann Carleton.

