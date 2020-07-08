× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 3, 1935-July 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — We lost our Dad today, and now he is in Heaven! Edmond Richard Hamilton, age 85, was also a devoted Husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many more.

All who have ever known our dad or family are invited to a celebration of his life from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday at East Moline Foursquare Church, immediately followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Our Dad was born in Mt. Jackson, Va., on May 3, 1935, to Braxton and Helen Hamilton. He was the youngest and rowdiest of four children. He is preceded in death by his “Momma” and “Daddy” and his brothers Jack and Tom Hamilton and his sister JoAnn Hamilton.

Our Dad is a former Marine who served honorably at Camp Lejeune and Okinawa among other duty stations. He was a southern gentlemen who was the hardest working man we have ever known. He was devoted to our mother and to us.

He originally moved to the Midwest in the early 1960s and became a union Plumber. He married the love of his life, Neva (Barnes) Hamilton, on Sept. 5, 1965, and would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.