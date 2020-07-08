May 3, 1935-July 6, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — We lost our Dad today, and now he is in Heaven! Edmond Richard Hamilton, age 85, was also a devoted Husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many more.
All who have ever known our dad or family are invited to a celebration of his life from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. this Saturday at East Moline Foursquare Church, immediately followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Our Dad was born in Mt. Jackson, Va., on May 3, 1935, to Braxton and Helen Hamilton. He was the youngest and rowdiest of four children. He is preceded in death by his “Momma” and “Daddy” and his brothers Jack and Tom Hamilton and his sister JoAnn Hamilton.
Our Dad is a former Marine who served honorably at Camp Lejeune and Okinawa among other duty stations. He was a southern gentlemen who was the hardest working man we have ever known. He was devoted to our mother and to us.
He originally moved to the Midwest in the early 1960s and became a union Plumber. He married the love of his life, Neva (Barnes) Hamilton, on Sept. 5, 1965, and would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.
He is a proud member of the Local Union 25, Plumbers & Pipefitters and has been for over 50 years. He is very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loves us all very much.
His children are: Valli Griffin, Verda Lyons, Carlene VanDyke, Cherie Rogers (Bill) and Braxton (Carla) Hamilton. He will also be missed by his 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
We spent many years on Campbell's Island skiing, boating and fishing. Dad loved to fish and boat.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
