May 1, 1935-March 18, 2020

MILAN — Edmon Rudolph Clemmons, 84, of Milan, passed away March 18, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

A private burial will be held at National Cemetery in Rock Island. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Ed was born on May 1, 1935, in Edmonton, Ky., the son of Edmon T. and Annie T. (Maupin) Clemmons.

He married Ruth Mae Atkins in May 1958. They were blessed with daughters Larissa and Andrea. Ruth passed in September 1979. Ed married Joyce Smith-Stribling in July 1981. He graduated from Moline High School in 1953. Ed received his Doctorate of Philosophy and Christian Counseling Psychology. He worked for several oil companies during his career. He was man of the year for Citgo in 1965. He retired from the oil business and began his church ministries in 1982. He became full-time pastor of Eagle Summit Church in 1995. Ed retired after 15 years of serving his church community.

He loved to travel, sing and play his guitar. He was a DJ for KALA at St. Ambrose University. Ed was a volunteer Chaplin for Illini hospital for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.