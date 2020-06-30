ERIE — Edith M. Weimer, 90, of Erie, Ill., died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Face coverings are recommended, and social distancing will be observed. Due to restrictions on gatherings, funeral services will be private. A video recording of the service will be available for viewing later in the day Friday by going to Edith's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Erie Fire and Ambulance services.