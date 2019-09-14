{{featured_button_text}}
Edith M. Mueller

November 9, 1916-September 13, 2019

MILAN — Edith M. Mueller, 102, of Milan, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Reynolds. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Zion Lutheran Church, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Avonlea Cottages, Milan.

Edith was born Nov. 9, 1916, in Rock Island, the daughter of Herman and Florence (Bollinger) Tindall. She married Maynard Mueller on Oct. 22, 1937.

Mrs. Mueller, was employed at Eagle Signal as an Electrical Inspector for 31 years, until her retirement.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge and formerly a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Milan, the Alcoa Retirees, Eagle Signal Girls and Modern Woodman.

Edith loved gardening, knitting, ceramics and crocheting.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Sarah Mueller, Milan; grandchildren, Todd, Kelly, Krystal and Kristine; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; sisters, Zoe Peterson, Myra Gonne and Erma Foster; brothers, Warren and Ralph Tindall; granddaughter, Sherry Shillam; and great-grandson, Chad Ginkins.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments