Edith M. Haarman
View Comments
EAST MOLINE

Edith M. Haarman

{{featured_button_text}}
Edith Haarman

November 20, 1929-March 14, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Edith M. Haarman, 90, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Mrs Haarman died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.

Edith Haggard was born Nov. 20, 1929, in Bethelridge, Ky., the daughter of George W. and Sarah Jane (Hodge) Haggard. She married George Herbert Haarman on Sept. 4, 1946, in Russel Springs, Ky. He died Oct. 15, 1983. Edith's life revolved around her family and her church. She was an active volunteer at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Survivors include her children, Danny (Wanita) Haarman, Cleveland, Tenn., Judy Huettman, East Moline, and Herbert “Al” Haarman, Essex, Ill.; son-in-law, Gary Erickson, Coal Valley, Ill.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Hilda Mae Erickson; and five siblings.

Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Haarman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News