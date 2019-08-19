August 28, 1922-August 16, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Earnice Hines, born August 28, 1922 to John & Bessie Simmons in Pontotoc, Mississippi. At the age of 3, she went to live with her mother's Aunt and Uncle (Annie & George McKay) in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended Stowe Grade Elementary School and North East High School. At the age of 16 she moved to Beloit, Wisconsin to live with her father and step mother. In 1941 she moved to the Quad Cities.
Earnice started work at the Rock Island Arsenal in 1942 as a machine operator. She was laid off three times but was always being called back, which she says she was very thankful. After 27 years of dedicated work, she finally retired in December of 1983.
She loved clothes and whenever she was laid off from the Arsenal, she would work part-time in the dress department at Peterson Harned Von Maur and Abrhams clothing store in downtown Davenport, Iowa. In her golden years she worked as a hostess at Rexie's Gourmet House, downtown Rock Island.
She became a member at 2nd Baptist Church in 1943 where she maintained faithful attendance until she became ill in 2014, this was her true family. She is recognized as being one of the eldest members of the church approaching 76 years. In her early years she served on various boards throughout the church. She was one of the original trustee helpers & women's auxiliary club..
Ms Earnice loved working in the community, she volunteered many hours at the at the Community caring conference, receiving the Community Hero Individual award in 2012. She was a member of the Martin Luther King Active Club and served as a judge during the Democratic Elections.
She married her best friend Willie (Bill) Hines in 1968 in Peoria, IL. They were married for 43 years. She was supersede in death by her husband who passed away on July 28, 2011.
She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters Rexie Tyson (Bryon) Ida Robinson (Moses), and Gloria Walton (John) two stepsons, Jimmy Hines, Rock Island & Ronnie Hines. Special cousin Curtis Cheatum, Detroit, Mi., a host of grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ms. Earnice will be well remembered for her style of dress, high heels, hats and jewelry as well as her kind heart and willingness to help people.
A very special thank you to Friendship Manor, especially Cara Craft, better known as Boss lady, Barbara Lee, Julie Mathis, Bernice Lard and the whole Staff at Friendship Manor, (Hospice & Palliative Care) Compassus, & anyone whom had anything do with her care.
“Ms Earnice loved to say, Friendship Manor treats me like a Queen, they are very very good to me!”
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Second Baptist Church Scholarship fund.