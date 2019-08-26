Earline Spann-Swanigan

December 4, 1944-August 12, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Earline was the first African American Woman to become a City Bus driver for MetroLINK, known as the “The Singing Bus Driver,” she went above her duties by mentoring some, counseling many, and taught the inner city youth that they didn't have to become the statistic that the world carved them out to be.
Earline and Thomas Spann Sr.'s children are James Vaughn Sr. (Patricia), Thomas Spann Jr. (Sonya), Regina Spann (Ibrahima). She later married Willie Lee Swanigan.
Memorial Service at Greater Antioch Church, 929 14th Street, Rock Island, Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to the service.