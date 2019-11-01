Earl Papini
November 29, 1935-October 17, 2019
MOLINE-Earl Papini, 83, of Moline formerly of Orion, passed away at Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mary Our Lady of Peace in Orion. There will be no visitation. Burial will follow at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl, Ltd. is assisting with the arrangements.
Earl was born on November 29, 1935 in LaSalle, Illinois the son of Guido “Jack” and Marguerite Weirtz Papini. He married Lorayne Bolatto on February 4, 1956 and she preceded him in death on April 30, 2002.
Earl was part owner in Augie and Earl’s Chevrolet Dealership in Orion. After retirement he went on to be a partner of the car wash in Orion as well. After retirement, Earl enjoyed golfing and playing euchre; he also loved wintering in Florida. He was very involved in the community; he was a member of the Orion Lions Club and Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include: Children: Michael (Marina) Papini, Sycamore, IL; Dennis (Karen) Papini, Springfield, IL; Steve (Karrie) Papini, Algonquin, IL; Patricia (Rob) Albrecht, Milan, IL; Margret (Todd) Comer, Lone Tree, IA; Dan Papini (Melisa Knight), Bettendorf, IA; 15 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren; Siblings: Wayne (Judy) Papini, Fort Myers, FL; Kathy Bartley.Peru, IL.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; wife and a brother, Don Papini
