May 28, 1932-June 28, 2020

ALEDO — Services with Military Honors for Earl F. Etheridge, 88 of Aledo, will be Sunday, July 5, at 3 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. To maintain social distancing, services will be held outside. A drive-thru visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Aledo Masonic Lodge or the Aledo United Methodist Church. Private burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Earl died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

Earl Freeman Etheridge was born on May 28, 1932, in New Boston, Ill., to Edward and Helen (Riddell) Etheridge. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a United States Marine from 1950 to 1954. Earl and Barbara Cushman were married on December 23, 1954 in Alpha, Illinois.

Earl began the Etheridge Tree Service Company, retiring just several years ago. He was a member of the Aledo Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #252; the Mercer County VFW, Post #1571 and the Aledo American Legion, Post #121. Earl enjoyed participating in Rodeos, especially calf-roping and was a member of the International Rodeo Association and the United Rodeo Association. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman and served as a Mercer County Deputy Sherriff for several years.

Those left to cherish Earl's memory include his wife, Barb; children and spouses: Michael and Lorine Etheridge, of Aledo, John and Debra Etheridge, of New Boston, LaVerne and Jenelle Etheridge, of Swansea, Ill., Victoria and Ray Fiedler, of Manson, Iowa, and Daryl Etheridge and fiancée, Michelle Salmon, of New Boston; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings: George and Linda Etheridge, of Viola, Stuart and Kathy Etheridge, of Lynn Center, and Elaine and Charles Mandrell, of North Dakota. Earl was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Marsha Taylor, Janice Brechbiel and Jack Etheridge.

