× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 11, 1948-May 10, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Dwight L. “Monty” Stegall, 72, of East Moline, formerly of Aledo, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday evening, May 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

As per his wishes, cremation will be accorded. Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, North Henderson. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dwight was born Wednesday, February 11, 1948, to Harry J. and Elaine A. (Wakeland) Stegall at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Rock Island. They preceded him in death.

He enjoyed his computer and keeping up with his family on social media.

He is survived by his sister, Brenda (Carl) Stratton of Colona; nieces Tammy (Stephen) Connor of Chesterfield, VA, and Elizabeth (Timothy) Hull of Moline; nephews Christopher (Laura) Stratton of Viola and Scott (Denise) Stratton of Colona; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be sent to the Colona Township Food Pantry, 617 8th St., Colona, IL, in Dwight’s memory.

Online condolences may be left to Dwight’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwight Stegall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.