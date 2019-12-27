February 22, 1944-December 23, 2019

BETTENDORF — Dwight A. Turkle, 75, of Bettendorf, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Dwight was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to William and Bertha (Kruse) Turkle.

Survivors include his daughter, Chaundra Fulrath; and siblings, Bonnie Frett, Marlene (Rudy) Arp, Ruth Turkle and Merle Turkle. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wayne and Marion Turkle.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

