Dwight A. Turkle
View Comments
BETTENDORF

Dwight A. Turkle

{{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1944-December 23, 2019

BETTENDORF — Dwight A. Turkle, 75, of Bettendorf, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Dwight was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to William and Bertha (Kruse) Turkle.

Survivors include his daughter, Chaundra Fulrath; and siblings, Bonnie Frett, Marlene (Rudy) Arp, Ruth Turkle and Merle Turkle. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wayne and Marion Turkle.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwight Turkle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News