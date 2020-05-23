October 23, 1924-May 19, 2020
MOLINE — Dwain “Chris” Christofferson, 95, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Hope Creek Continuing Care Center in East Moline.
Private family services will be held at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Burial will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moline 2nd Alarmers, 2702-4th Ave., Moline, IL 61265, or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3300-24th St., Rock Island, IL 61201.
Chris was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Moline, son of Oscar and Bernice (Swanson) Christofferson. He graduated from Moline High School and attended the University of Illinois Extension Center. He married Irene Hoegner in May 1949.
He served in the U.S. Army in WWII, and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, 1944. He was president-treasurer of the Deere & Co. Credit Union. Previously, he was supervisor in Production Control, Product Engineering, and Personnel Departments at Deere Plow-Planter Works. He served on the Governor's Advisory Board for Credit Unions, and was president of the Council of Credit Union Executives Society. He served as first-elected president of the merged Plow & Planter Credit Unions. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for John Deere Harvester Credit Union. In addition, he worked for the Volunteer Firemen's Insurance Company. He received the Eagle Award, and other awards, from Volunteer Firemen's Company for outstanding salesmanship and service. He served as the original Chairman of Moline Riverfest for the years 1983 to 1986.
Chris was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Island. He was a Charter Member of the Second Alarmer's, founded in 1952, and was a member for 40 years. He was a member of the Moline Rotary Club, and the Upper Rock Island County Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and Military Order of the Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Virginia Kirk. He is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Susan Christofferson of Austin, Texas, Nancy (Mark) Herman of Moline, and Paul (Kathy) Christofferson of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Lauren (Tim) Corwin, Haley Walker, and Christopher Christofferson; nephews, Randy and Chris Kirk; and brother-in-law, George Kirk.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus and the nursing staff and caregivers at Hope Creek Care Center for their compassion and wonderful care during Dwain's long illness with Alzheimer's Dementia.
