Dwain “Chris” Christofferson

He served in the U.S. Army in WWII, and was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, 1944. He was president-treasurer of the Deere & Co. Credit Union. Previously, he was supervisor in Production Control, Product Engineering, and Personnel Departments at Deere Plow-Planter Works. He served on the Governor's Advisory Board for Credit Unions, and was president of the Council of Credit Union Executives Society. He served as first-elected president of the merged Plow & Planter Credit Unions. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for John Deere Harvester Credit Union. In addition, he worked for the Volunteer Firemen's Insurance Company. He received the Eagle Award, and other awards, from Volunteer Firemen's Company for outstanding salesmanship and service. He served as the original Chairman of Moline Riverfest for the years 1983 to 1986.