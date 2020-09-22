× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane White

August 6, 1949-September 13, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Duane White, (affectionately referred to as Duey),71, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Allen, Texas after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

Private services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, and can be viewed at www.facebook.com//trimblefuneralhomes//live gathering to celebrate Duane’s life will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.at Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption or The Women’s Choice Center in Bettendorf.

Duane was born August 6, 1949, in Ames, Iowa, the son of George and Gwendolyn (Michel) White. He attended Alleman High School, in Moline and Notre Dame High School in Burlington, Iowa, before graduating from Grinnell High School in Grinnell, Iowa. He married Mary Ann Bahl on September 27, 1980, in Bettendorf, Iowa.