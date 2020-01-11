Duane Parks
Duane Parks

August 31, 1934-January 5, 2020

MOLINE — Duane Parks, 85, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with a masonic service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Duane was born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Macomb, Ill., the son of James W. and Eva L. (Wilson) Parks. He married Shelby J. Lenker on Jan. 13, 1962, in Wilton, Iowa. He was the owner and operator of Parks & Parks and Sons Masonry in Moline. He was a member the Silvis Masonic Lodge No. 898 and attended Heritage Church in Rock Island. He enjoyed his time outdoors fishing and hunting and also volunteering at the QCCA Expo Center. He was active in his younger years and played football. Duane and his wife also liked to drive to their various vacation destinations throughout the United States.

Survivors include his wife, Shelby; children, Michelle Wilford, Ozark, MO, Steven Parks, Moline, Christopher (Kelly) Parks, East Moline, Brian (Angel) Parks, Moline; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Jan 14
Masonic Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
7:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
10:00AM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
