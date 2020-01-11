August 31, 1934-January 5, 2020
MOLINE — Duane Parks, 85, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with a masonic service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Duane was born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Macomb, Ill., the son of James W. and Eva L. (Wilson) Parks. He married Shelby J. Lenker on Jan. 13, 1962, in Wilton, Iowa. He was the owner and operator of Parks & Parks and Sons Masonry in Moline. He was a member the Silvis Masonic Lodge No. 898 and attended Heritage Church in Rock Island. He enjoyed his time outdoors fishing and hunting and also volunteering at the QCCA Expo Center. He was active in his younger years and played football. Duane and his wife also liked to drive to their various vacation destinations throughout the United States.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby; children, Michelle Wilford, Ozark, MO, Steven Parks, Moline, Christopher (Kelly) Parks, East Moline, Brian (Angel) Parks, Moline; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
7:00PM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
10:00AM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265