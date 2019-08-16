June 21, 1924-August 12, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Duane H. Cunningham, 95, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
There will be graveside services at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Duane was born in Mountain Grove, Mo., on June 21, 1924. He was the son of Archie and Pearl (Sanders) Cunningham. Duane served in the Army during World War II, spending time in Germany, Austria, Texas and California. He married Lois Heatherly in Arkansas in 1945. Duane worked at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring 1972, and then he worked as a manager at Roadside Auto.
Duane accepted the Lord as his Savior and served in several churches. He was instrumental in forming Sycamore Reformed Baptist Church in East Moline. Duane was a loving husband, father and was great at fixing things around the house. He had many good friends and loved ones that he loved spending time with.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Lois; daughters, Evelyn Barry, Karen Cunningham; and brother, Robert Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Cunningham and his brothers, Elmo and Donald “Genie” Cunningham.
