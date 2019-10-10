March 25, 1925-October 10, 2019
MOLINE — Duane F. Boyle, 94, of Moline, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Amber Ridge, Moline.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock island. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to Wounded Warriors.
Duane was born on March 25, 1925, in Nauvoo, Ill., the son of Farnham and Vida (Christ) Boyle. He married Juliette Rogge on April 10, 1948; she preceded him in death Dec. 19, 2009.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Boyle started his apprenticeship at Bradley Tool and Die, Rock Island. He later worked at John Deere Works, Moline, and following his retirement he owned Boymun Machine Shop, Moline.
He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Rock island Moose, Rock Island VFW, Moline Legion 246 and the Friends Circle Club. Duane loved golfing; walks with his dog, Freddy, along Sunset Park; his Budweisers; boating; fishing and rolle bolle.
Survivors include his sons, Michael Boyle, Dennis Boyle; grandchildren, Shaun, Nicholas, Rachel, Adam, Christopher; great-grandchildren, Presley, Aiden, Liam, Lillian and Leila.